Tata Safari SUV Gets Few Features and Software Update - Here's All You Need to Know

There is no doubt about Tata Motors has a substantial share in the mid-size SUV segment in India, courtesy of Harrier and the next generation Safari. Together these two SUVs rake in close to 4,300 units in sale per month for the homegrown automaker. Now,Tata Motors has rolled out a software update that adds a couple of useful features to its flagship SUV and it must be noted that these are purely convenience-oriented.

According to TeamBHP report, these new features are introduced in the top-spec XZ, XZ+, XZA and XZA+ variants of the Safari. Among the prominent ones is the option of wireless charging of premium smartphones, the charging pad has been placed ahead of the drive mode selector knob in the lower part of the centre console.

The infotainment system now runs on a new R18.00 version which allows smooth touch operation, quick touch response. It now allows one to connect their Android or iOS devices seamlessly with the touchscreen infotainment system.

The car gets Wi-Fi connectivity from which occupants can use the internet on their individual mobile devices. Another new addition is that the infotainment display also shows the air quality index (AQI) rating inside the cabin. The Safari also gets an air purifier to improve the cabin AQI.

The report also cited that Tata hasn’t made any mechanical changes besides the software update and it is also not yet confirmed if these additional features come at a premium in price.

Introduced in February this year, the new Tata Safari is offered with a 2.0-litre, turbo-diesel engine that can generate 168 BHP and 350 Nm. Customers can also get a choice of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Other than the six attractive trims mentioned earlier, the company also launched the Tata Safari Gold Edition, containing shades of gold in the form of cosmetic tweaks recently.

