Tata Tiago Crosses Four Lakh Sales Mark in India within Six Years of Launch

Tata Motors has announced that their entry-level offering, the Tata Tiago, has crossed the 4 lakh sales mark in India. Launched in 2016, the Tata Tiago debuted the ‘Impact’ design language of Tata Motors and spearheaded the modern design language of Tata cars in India. Currently, the Tata Tiago has a total of 14 variants on offer.

Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing, and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “Tiago has been a key product in our Turnaround 2.0 strategy and since its launch has been successful in grabbing a sizeable market share in the most crowded segment in the auto industry. The Tiago has become the preferred choice for youngsters who are looking for a stylish, feature-loaded, and safe car, with more than 60% of sales generated from first-time buyers. The recent interventions of Tiago NRG and Tiago CNG have gained quite the popularity among prospective buyers."

As per Tata Motors, Tiago has a market share of 19% in its segment. The car is available in two fuel options – the 1.2-litre Revotron variant which is powered by a Petrol engine and the recently launched iCNG variant which is the CNG version of the Tiago.

Advertisement

The Tiago comes with a 4 Star Global NCAP Safety rating, making it one of the safest hatchbacks to buy in India. It comes with dual airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with Corner Stability Control (CSC) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Rear Parking Assist and much more.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.