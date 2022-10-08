Tata Tiago EV Booking and Delivery Details Revealed, Test Drives Start Late December

Tata Motors has announced that bookings for the recently launched Tiago EV will start on October 10, 2022 at 12:00 noon in the country. The all-electric hatchback was launched at an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India), albeit for the first 10,000 units, of which 2,000 are reserved for the current owners of Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

Tata Tiago EV can be booked at a token payment of Rs 21,000 at any authorised company dealership or on the brand’s website. Tata Motors further stated that the Tiago EV will be displayed across leading malls in major cities this month. The test drives for the buyers will begin from late December onwards while the first deliveries are promised from January 2023.

Also Read: Tata Tiago EV - Price, Variants and Features Explained

Advertisement

According to the company, the date of delivery for the Tiago EV will hugely depend on the time, date along with the variant and colour chosen by the customer. Though, the brand has prioritized the production of 24kWh battery pack variants based on the customer inputs received. For those not aware, Tata Tiago EV is presented with two IP67 rated battery packs (water and dust resistant) of 19.2kWh and 24kWh. The former has a driving range of 250 km while the latter returns a range of 315 km on single charge.

Commenting on the bookings announcement, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “The Tiago.ev is a fun electric trendsetter, a segment first disruptor which offers premium, safety and technology features, eco-friendly footprint, spirited performance, all made even more desirable with the added advantage of a low cost of ownership."

Based on the Ziptron technology, Tata Tiago EV gets two drive modes – City & Sport. The electric hatch can be charged via four different sources: 15A plug point, standard 3.3kW AC charger, 7.2kW AC home fast charger and DC fast charging. The 7.2kW AC fast charger provides 35 km of range in just 30 mins of charging. Furthermore, it can fully charge the hatchback (from 10% – 100%) in only 3 hr 36 mins. As for the DC fast charging, it can add a range of 110 km in merely 30 mins while the 10-80 percent charging time stands at 57 minutes.

Advertisement

“It will be the first in its segment to offer best-in-class connected features as standard across all trims, that are usually offered in more premium cars. The Tiago.ev has received a phenomenal response from our customers. Most of the queries have been on the 24kWh battery pack variant, and we have prioritised its production to meet the customer requirement," added Srivatsa.

Advertisement

Tata Tiago electric is equipped with a plethora of premium features in the form of leatherette seats, contrast roof, fully automatic climate control, projector auto head lamps, rain sensing wipers, 45 connected car features and cruise control. It also boasts of segment first telematics feature, which is offered as standard across all trims. Based on the standard ICE-powered Tiago which has received a 4-star safety rating from Global NCAP, the EV version is available in five colour options – Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Midnight Plum and Tropical Mist.

“Furthermore, with an aim to make our EVs more accessible, with this launch, we are entering 80 new cities, expanding our network to more than 165 cities. It is indeed an exciting new option for customers, this festive season," concluded Srivatsa.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here