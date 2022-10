Tata Tiago EV Crosses 10,000 Bookings in 1 Day, Introductory Price Offer Extended

The latest electric car from Tata Motors, the Tata Tiago EV, has garnered a great response in India. As per the company, the Tata Tiago EV has already crossed 10,000 bookings in the country in one day. Tata Motors opened the bookings for the Tiago EV yesterday, October 10, 2022.

Initially, the Indian automaker had announced that the introductory prices of the car will be applicable on the first 10,000 bookings, out of which 2000 slots were reserved for already existing customers of Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV. With that 10,000 booking allotment being completed within a day of the bookings being opened, Tata Motors has now extended the price to another 10,000 customers.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response to the Tiago.ev and thank our customers for embarking on the EV journey. To acknowledge the passion to go EV and to firmly support the mass adoption of EVs we have decided to extend the introductory pricing to an additional 10,000 customers."

Advertisement

The Tata Tiago EV can be booked with a token amount of Rs 21,000 through the company’s website or through any of Tata Motors’ dealerships. The test drives of the Tiago EV will begin in December and the deliveries are expected to begin in January 2023.

Tata Motors launched the Tata Tiago EV with two battery-size options. It came with an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh for the smaller 12.2 kWh battery pack and Rs 9.09 lakh for the larger 24 kWh battery pack. The automaker now says that the production of 24kWh battery pack variants has been prioritized to meet the expected delivery timelines.

The Tata Tiago EV comes with the Ziptron architecture from Tata Motors and as a result, the battery pack and the motor get an IP67 waterproof rating. The company will be providing a warranty of 8 years or 1.6 lakh kilometres, whichever comes first.

Tata Motors also claims that this makes the Tiago EV capable of going from 0-60 km/h in just 5.7 seconds thanks to the 55 kW motor that is mated to the long-range battery pack. The smaller battery pack, on the other hand, comes with an output of 105 Nm of torque and will do the said sprint slightly slower.

Advertisement

Coming to the charging of the Tiago EV, the car supports the 15A power socket which can be used in case of emergencies. Additionally, the company is providing a 7.2 kW AC charger that is claimed to be able to charge the car fully in 3 hours 36 minutes. Moreover, the Tiago EV also supports DC fast charging which can charge the car from 10-80 percent in 57 minutes.

Do note that the variants with the smaller battery pack only support the 3.3 kW charger and the 15A power output. The variants with the larger battery pack support both these options as well and additionally, support the 7.2 kW AC charger as well.

Advertisement

As for the features, the Tata Tiago EV comes with two driving modes – City and Sport, and comes with 4 levels of regenerative braking levels to further enhance the driving experience and help the driver with a slight bump in the range while driving. Tata Motors is also giving 45 connected car features as part of its ZConnect service which includes features like remote air conditioning control, remote geo fencing, vehicle tracking, and vehicle telematics.

The car also gets an 8-speaker Harman infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, leatherette seats, fully automatic air conditioning, rain-sensing wipers, a cooled glovebox, a puncture repair kit, tyre pressure monitoring system, and push-button start-stop.

Advertisement

Tata Motors claims that the Tiago EV will come with a running cost of Rs 1,100 per 1000 Km of driving. As of now, the Tata Tiago EV does not compete directly with any other EV in the Indian market and is positioned uniquely as a modern electric hatchback. It is also the most affordable electric car you can buy in India right now.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here