Tata Tiago EV Deliveries Start in India, First Batch of 2000 Units Delivered

Tata Tiago EV deliveries have commenced in the country. The company handed over the first batch of 2000 Tiago.evs to buyers across 133 cities. The all-electric Tata Tiago is the fastest booked EV in India with 10,000 bookings recorded in a single day. Tata Motors has extended the special introductory pricing to an additional 10,000 customers.

Commenting on the love and faith showered by its customers on the Tiago.ev, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “The launch of the Tiago.ev was aimed at accelerating the adoption of EVs by democratising the Indian EV market and we are happy to announce that we are on the right path with this product, with cars retailed across 133 cities on the back of a robust sales network. The sheer trust in this brand has led to the success we are celebrating today. With a 38.6% growth YoY in EVs (as of January 2023), we remain committed to our vision of providing customers with the best, helping make EVs accessible to all."

Tata Tiago EV has registered more than 20,000 bookings till date in India. It is the first in its segment to offer best-in-class connected features as standard across all trims. The electric small car is priced in a range of Rs 8.49-11.79 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. It is offered with two battery pack options: a 12.2 kWh and a 24 kWh. The former has a driving range of 250 km while the latter can be driven for 315 km on a single charge.

“Furthermore, we would also like to extend our gratitude to the channel partners across the country who are helping us in our journey and realizing the dream of India evolving to electric," added Srivatsa.

