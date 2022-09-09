Tata Tiago EV India Launch Soon as Upcoming Electric Car Gets Officially Confirmed

Tata Motors have confirmed their upcoming electric car in India which will be the Tata Tiago EV. The Indian automaker had showcased the Tata Tiago EV concept at the 2018 Auto Expo.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “World EV Day is indeed a special day for us, as we look back and reflect on our journey so far. We are proud to lead the EV market in India, with a lion’s share of 88%. As early entrants, we have shaped the market and seen it grow with Nexon EV and Tigor EV. We have over 40,000 Tata EVs plying on road and we are grateful to the early adopters who have shown faith in the brand. Leveraging group synergies, we have also established Tata UniEVerse, a one of its kind EV ecosystem, which is further propelling the EV adoption."

“Earlier this year, we had unveiled our 3-phased approach towards building a comprehensive EV portfolio. As we accelerate our future journey, we are committed to launching 10 EVs in different product segments, body styles, and affordability levels," he added.

Talking about the Tiago EV, Shailesh Chandra said, “Today, is a momentous occasion for us, as we announce the expansion of our EV portfolio further with a new mainstream intervention from the stable of Tata Motors, the Tiago EV. As a leader, we are now pioneering the next phase of the EV market expansion, which will bring all the EV benefits of an exciting yet easy drive, silent cabin, low cost of ownership to a more accessible level."

It remains to be seen as to what kind of a powertrain does the Tiago EV come with. If Tata Motors can price it aggressively, the Tiago EV can be game changer for the electric vehicle market in India.

