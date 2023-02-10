Tata Tiago EV Price Hiked by Rs 20,000 in India, New Variant-wise Price List Inside

Tata Motors has increased the price of Tiago EV by Rs 20,000 across the entire variant line-up in the country. The special introductory price was reserved for the first 20,000 customers. With the updated pricing, Tata Tiago EV now starts at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Commenting on this exciting news, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Tiago.ev is a special product as it is making electric mobility accessible and mainstream. It has received a phenomenal response from customers making it the ‘Fastest Booked EV’ in India with 10,000 units being booked on the first day and 20,000 bookings achieved within a month."

Tata Tiago EV is the first in its segment to offer best-in-class connected features as standard across all trims, which are usually available in more premium cars. It comes with two options of battery packs and four different charging solutions.

“It is now time for us to move to the next leg of this journey. To continue extending the fervour of this exciting product to more customers without any compromise, we are happy to announce the starting price of the Tiago.ev range at INR 8.69 Lakh, a nominal INR 20,000 hike from the proposed introductory price – committing to our promise of democratising the EV market and keeping the product accessible to all by retaining the starting price below 10 lakhs," added Srivatsa.

Below is Tata Tiago EV variant-wise price (ex-showroom, India):

Battery Pack Charger Option Variant Introductory Price (in INR, All India - Ex-showroom) New Price (in INR, All India - Ex-showroom) 19.2 kWh 3.3 kW AC XE 8.49 Lakh 8.69 Lakh XT 9.09 Lakh 9.29 Lakh 24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XT 9.99 Lakh 10.19 Lakh XZ+ 10.79 Lakh 10.99 Lakh XZ+ Tech LUX 11.29 Lakh 11.49 Lakh 7.2 kW AC XZ+ 11.29 Lakh 11.49 Lakh XZ+ Tech LUX 11.79 Lakh 11.99 Lakh

