Tata Tiago EV to Launch Today, Will be Most Affordable Electric Car in India: Watch LIVE Here

Tata Motors is set to launch the Tata Tiago EV in India today and it will be their third passenger electric vehicle in India, after the Tata Nexon EV and the Tata Tigor EV. Interestingly, the Tata Tiago EV is expected to be the most affordable electric car on sale in India.

Tata Motors had earlier confirmed that their upcoming electric vehicle will be the Tiago EV confirming a hatchback option for those interested in buying an electric car. This will give Tata Motors a unique advantage over other electric vehicles as all other EVs sold in India under the Rs 30 lakh mark are all SUVs. Being a hatchback, the Tata Tiago EV can attain an aggressive price tag and being an electric car, it will make perfect sense for those looking for a car for everyday commutes with a low running cost.

The Tata Tiago EV is expected to come with Tata Motor’s Ziptron technology with a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that could push out 74 horsepower and 170 Nm of torque. This could come with a 265 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which could allow Tata Motors to claim a range of around 300 km per charge.

WATCH TATA TIAGO EV LAUNCH LIVE:

Additionally, the Tata Tiago EV is expected to come with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto which could support connected features through Tata Motor’s iRA feature. The Tiago EV is also expected to come with a multi-stage regenerative braking system which will help recharge the batteries of the car even while the Tiago EV is being driven. Lastly, we also expect the Tiago EV to get features like cruise control and driving modes.

Upon launch, the Tata Tiago EV will not have any direct competitor in the Indian market and it is expected to cost less than Rs 10 lakh.

