Tata Tiago NRG XT Launched at Rs 6.42 Lakhs

Tata Motors has launched a new XT variant of the Tiago NRG at a sticker price of Rs 6.42 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. The launch of Tata Tiago NRG XT marks the 1st anniversary of the hatchback in the Indian market. It is now available in two variants for the buyers in the form of the Tiago XT NRG and the Tiago XZ NRG.

Tata Tiago NRG XT rides on 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels while coming loaded with a plethora of features such as Steering mounted controls, Height adjustable driver seat, Front fog lamps and a 3.5-inch Harman infotainment system. It retains the basic NRG elements in the form of Rugged claddings, Infinity black roof with roof rails and Charcoal black interiors. The ground clearance remains at 181mm.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “The Tiago NRG has been captivating the imaginations of our customers since its launch and has become a preferred hatchback that offers tough terrain performance for the go-getters and those who live life on the edge."

Furthermore, Tata Motors also upgraded the existing Tiago XT variant line-up with new features which are more or less the same as the Tiago NRG XT. These features will be available across the XT range including Tiago XT, XTA and XT iCNG.

The buyers can now also avail the optional Rhythm pack with the Tiago XT by paying an additional amount of Rs 30,000. The Rhythm package comprises of multiple premium features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear camera and 4 tweeters. The company has also presented a new Midnight Plum color along with the existing Opal White, Daytona Grey, Arizona Blue and Flame Red colour options with the XT variant.

“Kick starting the festive season, we are elated to introduce our customers to the Tiago XT NRG. Priced attractively, this variant is well-packaged, and aims at enhancing the drive experience. We are confident that the addition of this feature rich XT variant will further strengthen the NRG and the overall Tiago portfolio, propelling their sales performance ahead," added Mr. Amba.

The Tiago NRG has contributed to 15 percent of the overall sales of the petrol version of Tiago in the domestic market. It achieved a 4-star safety rating by Global NCAP which is best-in-segment.

