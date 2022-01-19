Tata Tiago, Tigor iCNG Versions Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 6.09 Lakh

Tata Motors, has launched the iCNG technology in the Tiago and Tigor. With this launch, Tata Motors plans to strengthen its position in the CNG market, empowering customers to drive in style and experience an advanced CNG technology, without any compromise. In line with the CNG markets in India, the new iCNG range from Tata Motors, will be available at the company’s authorised sales outlets at a starting price of Rs 6,09,900, ex-showroom Delhi, for the Tiago iCNG.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The demand for both economical personal mobility as well as greener, emission friendly mobility is rapidly rising. With this foray in the fast growing segment of CNG powered vehicles, we are offering more choice to our discerning customers. Our iCNG range offers a delightful experience with incredible performance, a wide range of premium features, upmarket interiors and uncompromised safety. Developed on the 4-pillars of Design, Performance, Safety and Technology, the feature rich iCNG technology will further expand the appeal of our popular ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs to open new vistas for growth."

The new Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG are powered by the Revotron 1.2L BS6 engine which produces maximum power of 73PS – the highest for any CNG car in this segment. The iCNG cars comes in with best-in-class technology and features, programmed to deliver optimum performance and seamless shifting of fuel modes from Petrol to CNG and vice versa, providing a no-compromise experience for their customers. In an endeavour to provide the CNG customers with a range of options to choose from, Tata Motors has introduced its iCNG vehicles across trim levels of the Tiago and the Tigor.

