Tata Tigor XM iCNG Launched; Priced at Rs 7.39 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Tigor XM iCNG at a sticker price of Rs 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom price, Delhi) in the Indian market. The brand had launched the Tigor iCNG range earlier this year in the domestic market. Tata Tigor XM iCNG will be the new base variant in the CNG range of the sedan with no mechanical update at all.

The Tigor XM iCNG is equipped with multiple premium features in the form of Harman Infotainment System with 4 speaker system, power windows, central locking, rear parking sensors amongst others. It can be availed in four color choices namely Opal White, Daytona Grey, Arizona Blue, and Deep Red.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “The Tigor has been an extremely special product for us and the addition of the iCNG variant has propelled our momentum further in the segment. Currently, more than 75% of the customer bookings of the Tigor are coming from the iCNG variant which is a testament to the robust demand of this technology in the Tigor portfolio."

Tata Tigor is presently the second best-selling sedan in India with a market share of 21 percent in the segment. It also holds the distinction of being the only sedan in the country to be available in petrol, CNG and all-electric versions, in both manual as well as automatic transmission options.

“With the growing popularity of the Tigor iCNG and in line with our New Forever brand philosophy, the new Tigor XM iCNG will help us cater to new set of customers who have been wanting to experience our iCNG technology with an entry level trim. I am confident that this addition will further bolster our growth in this segment and the CNG space," added Amba.

