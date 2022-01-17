Tata Motors to Launch Six New SUVs in India Soon, Here is a Complete List

Stemming confidence from the success of its sturdy cars like Tata Nexon and Harrier, Tata is now all set to expand its range even further with ­six new SUVs that are lined to be launched in the coming years. From Tata Blackbird which is a premium compact SUV to an enhanced version of the sub-compact SUV Tata Nexon, reports suggest that Tata is aiming to capture the SUV market as more and more people in India get inclined towards compact SUVs.

The Tata Blackbird is likely to be a premium mid-sized Coupe SUV which will share its X1 platform with the Nexon compact SUV. Apart from the similar platform, the BlackBird’s front profile and some body panels are also expected to be inspired by Nexon. However, Tata will give it a longer body to make it fit in the cope profile.

Tata’s most loved SUV, Tata Safari is also expected to receive some changes. Safari, which shares its engine transmission and platform with the Tata Harrier, is expected to be introduced in a petrol variant. Tata Harrier too will be soon introduced in a petrol variant with no changes expected in the design and features of the vehicle. However, the new variant will be powered by a new 1.5 litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine.

Meanwhile, Tata will also launch its mid-sized SUV Sierra EV whose concept version was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo. The electric vehicle will be a five-door SUV which is not expected to get a petrol or diesel variant.

Tata’s latest best-selling car, the Tata Nexon will also enter the market with an updated version. Tata is likely to introduce a new version of the Nexon EV where it will be equipped with new alloy wheels. Besides this, Tata is also believed to be working on the range of the vehicle which will be improved from the current 312 km to a range of 400 km.

The newly unveiled micro-SUV Tata Punch which is powered by a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is also expected to get a more powerful engine with its new version. The SUV which has impressive safety ratings but lacks a power punch, will be now equipped with a turbocharged petrol engine producing 140 Nm of torque and 110 PS of power.

