Tatanagar–Danapur Express To Be Delayed By 1 Hour 40 Minutes Until January 20

If you have reservations in the Tatanagar–Danapur Express till January 21, then this article might be of help to you. The Indian Railway has decided to operate the train at a delay of 100 minutes till January 20. Six local trains running from Jasidih to Baidyanathdham have also been cancelled on January 18 and 19.

The unloading of rail panels on the up mainline between the Madhupur and Mathurapur sections of the Eastern Railway’s Asansol division will take place between 12 pm and 4 pm on January 18 and 19. The same will happen between Jasidih and Baidyanathdham Ikhari line sections from 12.20 pm to 3.20 pm on January 20. Due to this, power and traffic blocks will be imposed, and the operations of trains will be affected. Due to power and traffic block at Madhupur and Mathurapur railway stations of Asansol Railway Division, train number 18183 Tatanagar – Danapur Express will be delayed by 1 hour and 40 minutes (100 minutes) till January 20.

Train numbers 03657/03658/03659/03660 and 03661/03662 Jasidih – Baidyanathdham MEMU special trains will be cancelled on January 18 and 19 for unloading of rail panels on the up mainline between single line section of the Jasidih – Baidyanathdham rail line section.

Hundreds of passengers will be facing issues due to this, and the cancellation of trains will cause them to take alternative trains and change their schedules accordingly. People who have urgent work should pay heed to the delays and cancellations, and make necessary arrangements in advance. The daily commute of students and labourers will also be affected due to the cancellation of local trains.

If you know someone who has a reservation on the delayed trains or those who regularly travel in one of the six local trains, warn them about the news and help them make alternative arrangements.

