The taxi and auto unions in Mumbai have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from September 15 if their demand of hike in fare is not accepted. The taxi unions also said that they have support of a few auto rickshaw unions too and hence, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) should take a call immediately on their demands.

“We were assured two weeks back that the hikes will be announced, but this got postponed due to reasons best known to the authorities. Our drivers are losing Rs 200 earnings daily due to huge expenses and running costs. We are now determined to go on strike in the Mumbai region from September 15," said A L Quadros from Mumbai Taximen’s union to Times of India. Mumbai Taximen union is the biggest union of taxi drivers in the city.

Earlier too, we told you that the Mumbai Autorickshaw union had demanded a subsidy in CNG prices while it was not too interested in fare hike. But now they are apparently asking for a hike in fare as well. The union will send a delegation to meet the government and put forward its list of demands. Identical to the taxi unions, they have also announced to go on a strike from September if their demands are not paid attention to.

