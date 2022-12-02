Home » News » Auto » Technical Glitch Detected in Qatar Airways Chennai-Doha Flight on Runway; Passengers Safe

Technical Glitch Detected in Qatar Airways Chennai-Doha Flight on Runway; Passengers Safe

The QR529 flight flying from Chennai's Anna International Airport was carrying 139 passengers when the mechanical fault was detected on the runway

By: News Desk

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: December 02, 2022, 10:43 IST

Chennai, India

Qatar Airways. (Photo: Twitter/@qatarairways)
Qatar Airways. (Photo: Twitter/@qatarairways)

A technical glitch was detected in a Chennai-Doha Qatar Airways flight while it was on the runway on Friday morning.

The QR529 flight flying from Chennai’s Anna International Airport was carrying 139 passengers when the mechanical fault was detected on the runway.

All passengers are reportedly to be safe.

The AOG (Aircraft on Ground) was declared at 8:37 am.

More details and an official statement from Qatar airways on the matter is awaited.

first published: December 02, 2022, 10:25 IST
last updated: December 02, 2022, 10:43 IST
