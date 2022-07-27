Telangana To Receive India’s Next Vande Bharat Train By Diwali

The state of Telangana may get India’s next Vande Bharat train. Two other trains are currently operating from New Delhi as of now. The train is being built at the ICF Chennai and the trial is set to begin in mid-August.

The trial will be held in the Kota Nagda section where the train will be run at the speed of 180 km. Soon after the success of 2-3 trials, the new Vande Bharat train can be approved for commercial operation.

According to the railways, 75 Vande Bharat trains will begin running on the rails by August 15, 2023. The Vande Bharat trains are now undergoing static testing at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai before being put on the track for testing.

The commercial run of the train is said to start around Diwali, after a trial of about 2 months. The Vande Bharat trains are being prepared to replace Shatabdi trains, as they are being prepared to run between two cities.

ICF has a monthly manufacturing capacity of six to seven Vande Bharat trains, although there are plans to extend this to ten.

Aside from that, Vande Bharat trains will be built at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala and the Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli. According to sources, the new Vande Bharat train has addressed numerous issues, including passenger safety and comfort. The Vande Bharat train now runs between Delhi and Katra, as well as Delhi and Varanasi.

The deadline for an Indian Railways tender for 200 third-generation Vande Bharat train sets has been extended. The deadline for submitting bids for essential systems has been moved from July 26 to October 10.

According to a senior railway official, the deadline was extended because industry players wanted more time to study the proposal and submit bids.

