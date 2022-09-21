Temporary Special Trains to Run Ahead of Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Puja; Know List

To make reservations easy and more seats available to the passengers, the North-Western Railway has decided to operate temporary festival special trains ahead of Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja.

North Western Railway has started preparations and long routes, which have a dearth of reservations, are being reviewed.

The routes outlined in the initial review are from Jaipur to places like Patna, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bangalore along with Bikaner to Mumbai, Ajmer to Mumbai, and Jodhpur to Kolkata.

In the trains running from the four divisions of North Western Railway, this is the route on which there is the pressure of passengers even on normal days, let alone during the festival. Therefore, for a seamless travel experience, temporary operation of festival special trains will be operated on these routes.

The review meetings are underway and details about the routes are being collected. The North Western Railway may also release the timetable of special trains for these cities. However, these trains will operate only for a maximum of two months.

