Tesla Cybertruck with Updated Design Spotted on Fremont Factory Test Track

A new Tesla Cybertruck prototype with an updated design has been spotted on the automaker’s Fremont factory test track.

According to the auto-tech website Electrek, a YouTuber does drone flyovers of Tesla’s Fremont factory and spotted the new Cybertruck prototype on the test track behind the plant.

They managed to capture 10 minutes of footage of the automaker testing the new electric pickup truck, the report said.

The prototype appears to be brand new with some tape holding some of the trims and cables together. The new Cybertruck also features side mirrors, something the prototype did not have.

(Image: YouTube/Chile Al100)

Tesla planned on having side cameras feed into screens inside the electric pickup truck if regulations allowed it, but it’s not yet the case in North America, as per the report.

Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in 2019 and for the longest time, only a single prototype of the electric pickup truck has been spotted out in the wild and at Tesla events. The vehicle programme has been delayed with production now expected in late 2022.

With that extra time, Tesla has been expected to update the electric pickup truck with new features and a slightly updated design.

