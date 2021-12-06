Tesla Launches Beta Full Self Driving Software Update With Improved Object Detection

Elon Musk-owned Tesla has started to push a new Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software update — version 10.6 — to its fleet with improved object detection. According to the auto-tech website Electrek, the company is starting to push a new version of the FSD Beta to owners in the US with a safety score of 98 and up.

The company said that the new update brings improved object detection network architecture for non-VRUs (e.g. cars, trucks, buses), seven per cent higher recall, 16 per cent lower depth error and 21 per cent lower velocity error for crossing vehicles.

It also brings a new visibility network with 18.5 per cent less mean relative error, the report said.

The company also said that it allows more room for longitudinal alignment during merges by incorporating modelling of merge region end.

The software enables the vehicle to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car’s navigation system, but the driver needs to remain vigilant and ready to take control at all times.

Tesla is reportedly working on integrating vehicle sharing into its app, which could be a step further toward the ‘Tesla Network’ launch.

For long, Tesla has been talking about launching the Tesla Network, an Uber-like ride-hailing app that also enables users to share their car with friends and family, auto-tech website Electrek reported.

Musk said that one of the core goals of the design of the Model 3 (and Model Y later) was to build the electric car around self-driving and car-sharing/ride-sharing capability.

Things like the centre display, cabin-facing camera and using your phone as a key were meant to facilitate launching those capabilities in the future.

According to the report, the real value of the Tesla Network would come with Tesla releasing the promised version of its Full Self-Driving package, but there have been delays on that front.

The system has been in early beta for over a year now, and there is no sign of Tesla trying to get it approved as an actual commercial full self-driving system any time soon.

But Musk said that Tesla could still release the Tesla Network without self-driving, as per the report.

Last year, the electric carmaker did enable owners to “add drivers" through a new “car access" feature on its website.

Now it looks like Tesla is integrating it into its mobile app, which is a more involved part of the Tesla ownership experience than the Tesla account on its website.

The ability to share vehicles through the app is also coming as Musk said that Tesla driver profiles are being moved to the cloud so that you can easily get your preferred settings on a new car.

