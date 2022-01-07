Tesla Model 3 Becomes Second-Best Selling Car in the UK - Details Here

Tesla Model 3’s dominance in the EV space is no news but as the global for greener and cleaner energy picks up momentum, the car seems to be eating into the sales of conventional ICE cars as well. In the UK, while the best-selling car was the Vauxhall Corsa, the second spot was taken up by the Tesla Model 3.

The Model 3 is currently the most affordable Tesla in the world and also its linchpin. Last year, in the UK, the Model 3 overtook some of the most popular badges in the country including Volkswagen Polo and Golf, Ford Fiesta and Puma, Kia Sportage and Toyota Yaris in terms of units sold.

Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed that while 2021 was a booming year for battery-powered cars in the UK - 190,000 EVs were sold here, Tesla Model 3 became the first EV to enter the top-10 for overall sales.

The overall sales of cars in the UK in 2020 and 2021 was lowest since 1992 due to the global chip shortage and the pandemic. But that has hardly made a dent in the popularity of Model 3 as it continues to find more and more takers in the UK as motorists here increasingly look at battery-powered options.

Model 3 is the power player but CEO Elon Musk has previously confirmed that Tesla is working on a more affordable product that, experts say, could not only help the company tap newer markets but further galvanize sales volumes.

