The GWM Tank 100 is a Suzuki-Jimny Copy and Here's All You Need to Know About it

Suzuki Jimny was a global runaway hit, with its success causing delays in delivery and long waiting lists. However, with the Chinese Tank 100 being comparable in dimensions and concept to the Japanese off-roader, there may soon be another option in the market scenario. According to Rushlane, Great Wall Motors of China is working on a new compact SUV, Tank 100, for its break-away Tank brand that will sit beneath and be influenced by the bigger Tank 300. Meanwhile, Jimny is expected to launch in India later this year by Maruti Suzuki.

With an emphasis on off-road capability, Chinese reports indicate that the five-door Tank 100 will be fitted with a lesser 4WD system consisting of three different locking systems on higher-tier vehicles. Tank 100 also seems to have an all multi-slatted forehead that is framed on either side by circular headlights with inbuilt LED DRLs and blinkers. The Chinese copycat, like Jimny, has a robust utilitarian bumper that lends it a tough appearance. The whole bumper is dark and features two circular fog lights, reports Rushlane.

Tank, a subsidiary of GWM, presently offers two models: the Tank 300 and also the Tank 500. While the bigger Tank 300 battles the Jeep Wrangler, the massive Tank 500 competes with the Lincoln Navigator. This new small SUV Tank 100 appears to be a direct competitor to the Jimny.

The Tank 100 will most likely have the identical 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine as the 300. This will produce around 224 horsepower and 387 Newton-meters of torque, which is outrageously high when contrasted to Jimny’s 100hp, 130Nm 1.5L naturally-aspirated engine. Rumours suggest that the 100 will be available with a manual transmission, but we believe that an automatic gearbox would be the preferred choice for today’s buyer.

The 100 may also include a huge touchscreen infotainment display and a digital instrument cluster, comparable to the 300. The Tank 300 also has big spherical climate control vents, which may find their route into the 100.

