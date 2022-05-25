The Mercedes-Benz T-Class Launched in Europe is Practicality Meeting Luxury

Mercedes-Benz has just unveiled the T Class, a new compact commercial van/multipurpose vehicle based on the Mercedes Citan van's second generation. The T-Class is slated to be on sale in the UK later this year in a standard-wheelbase version with a five-seat layout and a restricted selection of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The main rival of the Mercedes-Benz T class will be the Volkswagen Caddy. The vehicle is a sister model to the Renault Kangoo, alongside which it was designed. In 2023, a larger and roomier longer-wheelbase version with up to seven seats will be added to the line-up.

The pricing for the Mercedez-Benz T class is expected to start at roughly Rs 25 lakh (EUR 30,000), making it a far more affordable luxury MPV than the V-Class. The standard-wheelbase T-Class is distinguished from the Kangoo by styling that is comparable to the Citan. A new colour-keyed front bumper with a full-width black bottom panel is included, along with a Mercedes grille with chromed highlights and a huge three-pointed star.

The 5-seater T-Class is slightly broader and taller than the Korean MPV, although it is not as long as the Carens. The 7-seater with a longer wheelbase will be unveiled later. You also have a roof railing that converts into an overhead luggage rack that can hold up to 80kg. 16-inch or 17-inch light-alloy wheels, LED high-performance headlamps, and an optional twin rear door layout instead of a tailgate are among the exterior characteristics.

Inside, the T-Class gets its own multi-function steering wheel, instrument graphics, round air vents, and other alterations designed to give it a Mercedes-like look. The front seats have been updated as well, with firmer cushioning than the Renault's, and the Progressive model gets the same Neotex artificial-leather dashboard decor as other Mercedes models in higher positions.

It also has seven airbags, including a center airbag deployed between the driver's seat and the front passenger seat to reduce the risk of the two colliding in the event of a severe side impact, as part of a comprehensive safety package aimed at earning the new model a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

The T-Class will eventually give birth to the EQT, an all-electric small minivan. From 2025 onwards, the automaker plans to offer all-electric vehicle architectures, with the goal of making its whole fleet carbon-neutral by 2039. It still remains to be seen if the vehicle will ever be seen on Indian roads.

