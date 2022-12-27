These Electric Cars and SUVs Will be Launched in India in 2023, Checkout Price, Range and More

The electric vehicle (EV) market is growing at a fast pace both globally and domestically. Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid cars have become a part of every major automaker’s line-up. Companies such as Bentley, BMW, Ford and General Motors, among others, have pledged to go all-electric in the coming decade. The year 2023 will see the introduction of several EVs in the Indian market.

Also Read: Switzerland Could Become First Country in World to Ban Electric Vehicles, Here’s Why

Advertisement

Citroen eC3

This vehicle is based on the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)-powered Citroen C3. The electric version of the car will be broadly similar to its petrol counterpart. A charging port on the front fender and a drive controller instead of a gear lever will be the differentiating factors. Citroen eC3 will also offer additional features such as a rear wiper and washer, cruise control, and automatic climate control. The vehicle, expected to cost between 10-12 lakhs (ex-showroom), will be launched in India in January 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Advertisement

This will be Hyundai’s flagship EV and will be assembled locally in India. The India-spec version of the Ioniq 5 is all set to receive the 72.2kWh battery pack version that will provide 217hp and 350Nm. This car will enter the Indian market in January 2023 at an expected price around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will have a driving range of 631 km on a single charge. The e-SUV will come loaded with Level 2 ADAS tech and Hyundai’s V2L feature as standard.

Advertisement

Mahindra XUV400

The electric version of Mahindra’s popular SUV is also set to launch in January 2023. The EV’s motor produces top power of 150 bhp and peak torque of 310 Nm. It is paired with a 39.4kWh battery pack. Mahindra has claimed that the EV can go from 0-100kph in 8.3 seconds while getting a driving range of 456 km on single charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80 percent in only 50 minutes by using DC fast charger while it takes 6 hours 30 minutes for 0-100 percent charge via a 7.2 kW/32A outlet. However, a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket will take 13 hours to fully charge the SUV. It is expected to cost around Rs 18-20 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Motor Air EV

The MG Motor Air EV is a compact two-door vehicle that will have a wheelbase of 2,010mm and measure 2.9 metres. According to Autocar, MG will likely offer an extensive feature list and a battery pack with a capacity of around 20kWh to 25kWh. To be introduced as MG’s first mass-market electric car, it will have a driving range of 200-250 km on a single charge. The vehicle is expected to launch in May 2023 in an expected price range of Rs 10-12 lakhs (ex-showroom) as it will rival Tata Tiago EV in India.

Volvo EX90

This is the third electric vehicle (EV) from the stables of the Swedish automaker Volvo while being the first vehicle in the brand’s line-up that uses its new SPA2 platform. The EX90 will initially be offered with a twin-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain with two output levels. The lower one will produce 408hp and 770Nm of torque, while the higher one will produce 517hp and 910Nm of torque. The driving range will be around 600 km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge. Expected to cost Rs 1.5 crore, this three-row electric SUV will come to India in 2023.

Read all the Latest Auto News here