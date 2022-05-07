These Three Rajasthan Bound Trains To Get Temporary Additional Coaches, Check Details

In a relief for passengers, who are facing difficulty to book tickets in trains due to the rush in trains during this summer vacation period, Indian Railways has decided to temporarily increase a few coaches in Rajasthan bound trains.

The North Western Railway has decided to temporarily increase the number of coaches in a few trains which are running from Delhi and Jammu to Rajasthan. Second class sleeper coaches will be increased in three pairs of trains, according to North Western Railway. With the increase of these coaches, additional berths will be available to the passengers and it would ease the rush during the summer vacation period.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of North Western Railway, it has been decided to add three temporary coaches to Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jaipur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Jammu Tawi-Jaisalmer-Jammu Tawi and Jammu Tawi-Barmer-Jammu Tawi trains. The number of additional coaches will be increased as per the prescribed schedule.

Train No. 14021/14022, Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jaipur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla train will get one additional second class sleeper coach from Delhi Sarai Rohilla station side on May 7 and from Jaipur station on May 8.

One second class sleeper class coach will be added to Train No. 14646/14645, Jammu Tawi – Jaisalmer – Jammu Tawi Train Service from Jammu Tawi on May 7 and May 9. The additional coach will be attached to the train operating from Jaisalmer station on May 9 and 11.

There will be an increase of one second sleeper class coach in train number 14662/14661, Jammu Tawi - Barmer - Jammu Tawi operating from Jammu Tawi on May 8 and from Barmer on May 10.

Passengers are requested to note down the schedule and make travel plans accordingly, the North Western Railway has suggested.

