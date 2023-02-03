Third-Gen Honda Amaze Global Debut in 2024: Price, Launch Date, Features and More

Honda Amaze has been among the brand’s most successful cars in India. The sedan is presently in its second generation with the latest mid-life update introduced in 2021, since its launch in 2018. The Japanese automaker is now planning to roll out the next-generation model of the sedan. Honda is working on the third generation of the Amaze, which is slated for a global debut in 2024.

The third-generation Honda Amaze will be underpinned by a revamped version of the current sedan’s platform. This revelation comes after recent reports suggesting that Honda is working on a mid-sized SUV to take on Hyundai Creta and Skoda Kushaq. This mid-size SUV will also be based on the updated iteration of the current Amaze’s platform.

Honda will likely debut the new-gen Amaze in the second half of 2024. It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the Indian market. The third-generation Honda Amaze is expected to come with premium design elements to have an edge over its competitors in the market.

The upcoming car is likely to feature a few design elements inspired by newer Honda sedans like the latest-gen City and even the new Accord. The exterior of the second-gen Amaze also had inspiration from Accord of that time, and Honda is expected to follow a similar approach for the third-gen model.

On the inside, the new Amaze could boast of a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system seen on the new Accord and HR-V SUV. This interior setup looks quite futuristic and accentuates the luxury aspect of the car.

Honda might continue with the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine for the next-gen Amaze. This engine, known for its refinement, generates 90hp and 110Nm while linked to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. Unlike the current model, the next-gen Amaze will not be offered with a diesel engine. In fact, the 1.5-litre diesel engine has already been discontinued on the Amaze. Honda will soon stop the manufacturing of diesel engines due to the RDE norms coming into effect from April 2023. It remains to be seen whether Honda offers a CNG version of the next-gen Amaze.

