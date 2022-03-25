This Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up Modified Into a Comfy Caravan Deserves Today's Attention

Caravan vehicles or motorhome culture isn’t that popular in India, however, it’s a good option for tourists who want to travel across the country without the hassle of looking for accommodation. This culture of caravans is quite popular in western countries, however, with the pandemic converting cars into a home during trips is slowly gaining popularity here.

Since we are on the subject, a Mahindra Bolero camper pickup truck has been converted into a home that can easily accommodate four adults. According to CarBlogIndia, a video posted by Motorhome Adventures on their YouTube channel, shows a Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up Extra Long transformed into a caravan with all home-like amenities. The video shows the Pik-up is painted in a brown livery and features a poppy design pattern. All tyres of the vehicle have been upgraded to broader all-terrain 16 inch all terrain tyres. The workshop modified the flat bed in such a way that the rear cabin could be separated from the body easily if needed. The whole shell is made from industrial-grade aluminium and has air balloons installed to manage the extra weight.

The compact caravan is 6 x 6 x 6 feet in dimensions and to get into the cabin, Motorhome placed a slide and drop metal ladder at the rear and the door gets a proper lock system to ensure safety. Considering the limitation of space, the workshop has done a good job with the pickup, it gets heat insulation for the walls, digital solar control, battery-operated lights, a music system and a 1-ton AC.

Inside the cabin/shell, six-feet wide beds have been added and the seating area can also be converted into a sleeping bed. It also features a small shower, sink, television, circuit breaker, refrigerator, a portable toilet and many more features. Interestingly, the shower and sink gets normal and hot water options as well. The cabin interiors have ample amount of headroom for occupants, large windows give the cabin an airy feel and decent number of storage space inside the cabin to store pantry items.

Additional features of the caravan include storage spaces on either side of the exterior cabin and drainage pipes from the kitchen sink for easy disposal of waste and used water. Overall, the modified Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up, looks pretty comfy ready for an all-India road trip.

