This Mahindra XUV700 Strikes a Classy Pose in Tastefully Done Golden Colour Wrap Job

The Mahindra XUV700 is already one of the most popular SUVs in the country. Within the first month of its release, Mahindra got over 70,000 bookings for the mid-size SUV. Further, waiting periods for the XUV700 have exceeded 16 months due to a scarcity of semiconductor supplies. With such high demand for the vehicle, the interest in the model would rise if it were given a unique and cool wrap job.

An Instagram page called the @XUV700ownersclub proposed the idea as it teased its followers with the gold colour wrapping job performed on the already premium feature-packed SUV. The image shows no revisions or upgrades to the SUV's appearance apart from the colour scheme. The golden and mustard colour scheme makes it the solitary standout feature of the XUV700 model which compliments its black gloss grille, silver skid plate in front, and blacked-out A, B, and C-pillars.

Additionally, the alloy wheels and the biggest sky roof in the sector further add to the SUV's overall appearance. The C-shaped LED DRLs around the LED headlamp cluster are reminiscent of the car's current and strong design language.

At the moment, Mahindra still has a backlog of over 75,000 units but the waiting duration has improved slightly. According to Rushlane, the XUV 700's waiting period was reduced from 75 weeks to up to 71 weeks in the final week of 2021, a first since introduction. However, clearing the pending backlog will be a monumental undertaking for the Indian carmaker, especially given the recurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic and semiconductor chip scarcity.

Despite being in a category with competitors such as the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus, the XUV 700 has managed to carve out a market niche for itself.

The XUV 700 has a starting price of Rs 12.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom value).

