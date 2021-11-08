This Modified Royal Enfield Classic 350 From Neev Motorcycles Looks Lethal

The Classic 350 has been one of the most popular motorcycles for the longest period of time and with such popularity, we have seen some great modifications not just in India but past our borders as well. However, what we have here today is something that grabbed our attention on the internet.

We have reported about Neev Motorcycles before and here’s another custom-built RE Classic 350, which has been masterfully transformed into a cafe racer. Re-christened as ‘Ka’, the new iteration features plenty of extensive changes to its design. At the front, there is a new headlamp with a chrome-plated rim. The front fender has been switched with a tiny unit, and a pair of aftermarket fork gators have been installed. The fuel tank is custom-built, featuring a beautiful paint job, consisting of pink and black separated by a golden stripe. It also gets a custom logo, featuring the name ‘Ka’, along with a blacked-out fuel lid. The motorcycle also gets a custom single seat, with a tiny racing-style cowl behind it. The bike’s frame has been shortened at the tail end, and a custom LED taillight has been installed here.

Also Watch:

The customisation also includes the removal of the side panels. This exposes the aftermarket air filter, along with giving the bike a see-through look. The engine assembly has been partially blacked-out, and we also see a custom exhaust here. There is also a pair of balloon-type tyres, shod on blacked-out wire-spoked wheels. The riding ergonomics have been altered to be sportier. The footpegs are rear set, paired with heel plates, and the stock handlebar has been replaced by a set of clip-ons. The instrument console is custom as well, and the turn indicators are aftermarket as well. Also, the rear number plate holder has been installed on the right swingarm.

