This Modified Tata Nano Looks Like a Vintage Car: Watch Video

Tata Nano may have failed to leave an impact among the buyers, but the car surely stirred the Indian auto sector. It was positioned as a car that could make the dream of owning a four-wheeler a reality for several Indian households. But despite all the buzz and aggressive pricing, the hatchback failed to gain traction among the consumers. The continuous dipping sales figure eventually forced Tata to discontinue the vehicle in 2019. While Nano might be missing from the market today, it’s still very popular among the modifiers. Independent designers often share their own version of the hatchback giving it a new look.

One such design overhaul featuring the Nano as a vintage car was shared on YouTube by The Garage Life Motor channel. The video opens to show a blue and white vintage car built on the Tata Nano.

At first glance, it’s almost impossible to identify the original vehicle behind the vintage modification. This Nano looks completely distinct from the original version of the car. While the original Nano was a simple hatchback, this car sports a wave-like design to the front fenders that have a tall and slim steel rim in it.

The bonnet gets an elongated design with a black oval-shaped grille on the front. Sitting on top of the front metal bumper is a pair of auxiliary lamps that have a horn placed between them.

The headlamps on this offering have been placed on the fenders. The bonnet of this vintage Nano also gets vents on either side to maintain the airflow in the engine bay.

The designers have gone for an upright split windshield and suicide doors that are in complete sync with the vintage feel of the car.

The original Nano was a rear-engine model, but the modifiers haven’t shared any information about the engine placement.

While the car is completely different from the original Nano, designers have maintained the original instrument cluster of the car.

What’s your take on this Nano vintage modification?

