This Royal Enfield Aftermarket Modification Kit by MK Designs Accentuates its Retro Theme

Chennai-based bike manufacturer, Royal Enfield, has a special place in the heart of bike buffs in India. The bulky appearance and roaring demeanour that the bikes offer to the riders are one of the reasons why Royal Enfield is a popular choice and a go-to brand for many.

Although the factory version of the Royal Enfield does not need tweaks as such, some people love doing a makeover of their beloved set of wheels. If you are one of those people who would love to give your Royal Enfield a makeover, then you might want to prefer these modification kits being offered by MK Designs.

These kits induce a retro vibe to your bike and allow you to stand apart from all the royal siblings rolling on the tarmac. MK Designs, in collaboration with One Cars and Bespoke India, is offering these retro modification kits for the 650cc twins manufactured by the homegrown bikemaker – Royal Enfield Continental GT and Royal Enfield Interceptor.

These aftermarket kits come in single and dual-tone and weigh 6 kilograms, including all the mounts and additions. This ensures that the modification kit does not affect the performance of the bikes. In addition to this, MK Designs claims that the modification kits can be easily installed at home with basic tools in less than 40 minutes. Furthermore, there is another option available which includes just the fairing and only weighs 1.5 kilograms. Moreover, all the aftermarket kits can be installed without any welding or grinding of the original structure of the motorcycles.

Here are some tutorial videos shared by MK Designs that show the entire process of installation. Take a look:

While the 1.5 kilogram-weighing modification kit is priced at Rs 9000 apiece, the 6-kilogram-weighing modification kit is priced at Rs 17,000. All the kits are made from reinforced fibre plastic and are weather-resistant, which proliferates its durability.

