This Summer, North Western Railway’s Weekly Special Trains Between Hyderabad And Jaipur

The North Western Railway has increased the number of coaches in many trains in view of the summer rush. There are a few summer special trains which will also be operated. Indian Railways generally sees an increase in footfall in the summer months owing to the vacations in schools and colleges.

North Western Railway has decided to run a weekly special train for passengers going to Hyderabad and Jaipur. This train will operate between Hyderabad-Jaipur-Hyderabad and will undertake 9 trips. With the start of this train service, people going to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh will be also be benefitted.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, spokesperson of North Western Railway, train number 07115 Hyderabad-Jaipur weekly special train service, from July 1 to August 26 (9 trips), will leave Hyderabad at 8:20 pm on every Friday and reach Jaipur at 5:25 am on Sunday.

Similarly, train number 07116, Jaipur – Hyderabad Weekly Special train service, from July 3 to August 28 (9 trips), will leave Jaipur at 3:20 pm on every Sunday and reach Hyderabad at 3 am on Tuesday. This train will operate on the route which covers the following stations: Secunderabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Khandwa, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Vijaynagar, Ajmer and Phulera.

