This Suzuki Alto Lapin LC from Japan Costs Rs 8 Lakh and is Not What You Expect

Maruti Suzuki Alto is quite a popular car with the middle-class of the country. Although the sales might have dropped a notch, the ultimate hatchback seems to be enjoying an extended fanbase globally. The Alto has its roots deeply etched in the Japanese car market and recently Suzuki unveiled its product in an all-new Kei avatar. Kei, in Japan, is a micro car that has blunt yet attractive features on the exteriors. The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC is the Kei avatar manufactured by the company for Japanese asphalt.

The Alto Lapin is an already existing product in the Japanese car market but the Alto Lapin LC is a fresh wave of air. The car looks like a mini version of a Mini Cooper, and yet it stands out. The car’s front fascia features round headlamps and a small open grille with chrome accents, wedges between the headlamps.

The frontal elements do not fail to add a vintage touch to the vehicle. Taking the retro wagon further, the Suzuki is offering the car with old, pastel colour schemes that includes light green, pastel pink, and brown. Customers can also opt for a dual-tone colour scheme as well, where the roof will be painted in either white or brown, depending on the choice of the owner.

Coming to the interiors, the Suzuki Alto Lapin LC has upholstery painted in plaid brown fabric and has hints of chocolate-coloured faux all around it. The cabin has traces of beige over the door panels giving it a subtle but premium contrast. There is a customisation option for the dashboard available where customers can opt for a 7-inch infotainment screen in the middle.

Last but definitely not least, the powertrain. The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC is powered by a 660-cc, three-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum of 63hp of power. The customers also have an option to choose from a front-wheel, or an all-wheel drive. The Alto Lapin LC, in Japan, has a starting price of 14,09,100 yen, or roughly Rs 8.19 lakh, as per a report by Motor1.

