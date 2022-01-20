This Suzuki Jimny Converted Into a Monster Truck by Students in Japan Looks Lethal

The Suzuki Jimny does not come with five doors, although the Japanese carmaker does have intentions of launching one in the market sometime in the future. Well, you can hold on to your patience and make do with the three-door variant for now but a group of students in Japan apparently were too impatient for a 5-door model. So, they went ahead and built one as part of a school project for the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon.

Students from the Nihon Automobile College brought the build to life by converting a Jimny vehicle owned by their teacher, a lecturer in the customization department, to a 5-door model. According to a report by Carbuzz, the teacher presented his vehicle to the group of students along with a brief to convert it into a 5-door model. The rest was pretty much left on the students. It took a lot of effort as merely adding the doors wouldn’t do. In order to fit the extra pair of doors, the roof and the body had to be extended behind the B-pillar. The rear quarter panels were also tweaked.

What is more praiseworthy is the limited timeframe that the students received for the project as this was assigned to them in October, reported Carbuzz. They were asked to finish on time for the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon that was held this month. The students got a little more than 2 months for this task and they completed it all the same. A January 8-video shows the hard work put forward towards the project. At this point, the interior is still highly unfinished, and there’s lots of exposed wiring to clean up.

The finished product displayed at the Tokyo Auto Salon features a lifted suspension with exposed components. An external roll cage is also present, including a roof rack where there is a pop-up tent and an LED light bar. The tailgate includes speakers.