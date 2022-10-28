This Suzuki Jimny Modified as a Convertible is an Off-Roader’s Dream

Car enthusiasts in India are waiting for the Jimny with bated breath. One of the most popular cars from Suzuki, Jimny has acquired an iconic status due to its design and off-roading capabilities. Now, a convertible version of the Jimny was recently spotted in China. Reportedly, a China-based car customization studio has transformed the stock Jimny into an open-top convertible. It is worth mentioning that Jimny is currently not sold in China. This means that this Jimny must have been imported at a cost of around $60,000 (approx. Rs 49.20 lakh). Then again, a considerable amount must have been spent on the modifications, making this Jimny possibly the costliest unit.

If reports are to be believed, the 5-door Jimny is expected to be launched in India soon. The Jimny will compete with Mahindra’s Thar, which has been a dominant player in the market. However, unlike the Mahindra offering, Jimny is unlikely to come up with a choice between convertible and hard top variants. Suzuki could take inspiration from this customized Jimny that has been spotted in China and build something like this.

The India-bound 5-door version of the Jimny is expected to feature design elements like round headlamps with independent indicators, a clamshell bonnet, a front grille with vertical openings, and rear combination lamps. The Jimny might also come with modern features such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Not much detail of the pricing is available as yet.

5-door Jimny powertrain

The 5-door Jimny will likely be offered with a 1.5-litre motor that is already in use with cars like Ertiga, XL6 and Brezza. Suzuki’s K15C Dual Jet engine churns out 103 hp of max power and 137 Nm of peak torque. It will come equipped with a mild-hybrid setup and is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. It comes loaded with 4X4 abilities.

