This Transformation of Tata Nano into a Helicopter by UP-Based Carpenter Will Leave you Stunned

Indians are known across the world for their ingenuity and resourcefulness. ‘Jugaad’, a colloquial Hindi word, is a concept that is entrenched in the Indian psyche. Jugaad refers to an approach that seeks solutions by improvisation and ingenuity. Now an inventive man from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh has tapped into his ingenious spirit and converted his Tata Nano car into a flying machine. This man, a carpenter by profession, spent over Rs 3 lakh to transform his humble Nano into a replica of a helicopter. It took him four months to build his dream car-cum-helicopter and now the chopper has become a popular mode of transportation in the area.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, Salman revealed the motive behind his extensive revamping operation. “I made it only to make my village and district popular. All we want from the government and big companies is to help us and let our dreams fly. My dream is to make a helicopter in future which can run on water, land and air," carpenter Salman was quoted as saying in the interview.

Salman apparently wanted to transform his Tata Nano into a helicopter in order to provide the experience of flying to his villagers who cannot afford to fly on an aeroplane.

It is worth mentioning that Salman’s car-cum-helicopter does not actually fly and can only operate on a road like a normal car.

Salman’s car-cum-helicopter has gone viral on Twitter. Many Twitter users are marvelling at his limitless imagination and his tremendous spirit to prevail despite daunting adversities.

Interestingly, an actual flying car has been developed in Slovakia. The hybrid car-aircraft known as AirCar is developed by Klein Vision, a flying car inventor based in Nitra, Slovakia. AirCar has even been issued with a certificate of airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority. The AirCar is powered by a BMW engine and is capable of hitting speeds over 160kmph and fly at an altitude above 2,500 m.

