Three-Point Seatbelt to Soon be Mandatory For All Seats in Cars in India: Report

The Indian government will soon make it mandatory for automakers to provide three-point seatbelts for all seats in cars, including the passenger in the middle seat at the back, an official of MoRTH said on Monday.

The cars sold in India currently have mandatory three-point seatbelts for the front seats and two rear seats. The middle seat at the back, however, comes with two-point lap seatbelt, similar to the ones provided on aeroplanes. The Ministry is expected to issue a notification in about a month after which comments will be sought from the public.

A report citing sources close to the matter have suggested that the intent of the government is to improve the overall safety of passenger cars manufactured in India. The ministry found that barring a few models no vehicle has three-point seatbelts for the passenger seat in the middle in India. In the case of a crash, this passenger is at great risk.

The three-point seatbelt is scientifically proven to be a more effective and safe solution comparison to two-point seatbelts as it evenly spread out the energy of the moving body over the chest, shoulders and pelvis at the time of a crash, hence resulting in lesser injuries.

Volvo was the company that introduced the three-point seatbelt and the then-patented seatbelt in its cars in August 1959. However, the company decided to leave the patent open in the greater interest of public safety.

The same report also cited a second source of the ministry who said that this will be the second intervention to make cars safer for people after the government recently moved to make six airbags mandatory for all cars.

