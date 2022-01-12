Home » News » Auto » Top 10 Cars With the Longest Waiting Period in India - Mahindra XUV700, Thar and More

Top 10 Cars With the Longest Waiting Period in India - Mahindra XUV700, Thar and More

Mahindra XUV700 (Photo: Mahindra)
Mahindra XUV700 (Photo: Mahindra)

This shortage of semiconductors has led to a longer waiting period for cars some of which have even extended to 72 weeks.

Advertisement
Anirudh SK| News18.com
Updated: January 12, 2022, 12:01 IST

The global shortage of semiconductors continue to plague and hinder the production of automobiles in India. The Indian automobile industry is currently going through a major sales slowdown, resulting not from low demand for cars, but low production of cars. This crisis has led to a longer waiting period for cars some of which have even extended till 72 weeks. Hence, if you are planning to buy a car in the near future, make sure you keep the waiting period of these cars in mind.

Starting with Mahindra’s latest entrant, the XUV700. The car was launched to a much eager audience and came embodying a shift in design language and overall approach to cars by Mahindra. The car now has a waiting period of up to a year and half for some of the variants.

Advertisement

Also following suite is the Mahindra Thar which in its latest generation finally found a common ground between an offroad lifestyle SUV and a creature comfort friendly city SUV. The car garnered massive response in its new generation and the waiting period for the same has gone up to a year for a few variants.

ALSO READ: Upcoming Skoda Kodiaq 7-Seater SUV Variants, Pricing Leaked Ahead of India Launch

The Creta comes as another offering from the house of Hyundai which is currently witnessing a staggering demand which when combined with the shortage of chips has resulted in a waiting period of up to 10 months.

The story continues with offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Tata Punch which are currently at waiting periods of 9 months each. This is followed by the Kia siblings Sonet and Seltos with a waiting period of 6 months each.

>Also Watch:

Advertisement

The Magnite which has brought about a much needed turnaround for Nissan currently has a waiting period of up to 5 months. Lastly, the Tata Nexon and the MG Astor are now showing 4 months of waiting period each.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Anirudh SK Anirudh Sunil Kumar, Sub-Editor at News18 Auto, grew fond of cars and motorcycles at a very young age. He also likes to advocate mental health and help those in need of care. Other than automobiles and aviation, he has great interest in different cuisines and vacation spots. Follow him @Anirudhsk97

  • Tags:
first published: January 12, 2022, 12:01 IST