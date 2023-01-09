Top 5 Cars and SUVs Unveiling at Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny, MG City EV and More

The highly anticipated Auto Expo 2023 is set to take place at the India Expo Mart in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. The glitzy event will be held between January 11 and 18. Car enthusiasts are expecting an exciting line-up of SUVs, EVs, concepts and facelifts to make their debut at the Auto Expo 2023. It is being held after a gap of three years and has generated tremendous hype. Let us take a look at some of the prominent cars and SUVs debuting at the Expo.

Maruti Suzuki YY8 Concept

Maruti Suzuki will showcase their new fully electric SUV concept which is internally known as the YY8. This futuristic EV will be one of the main highlights of Maruti Suzuki’s pavilion. Reports suggest that the YY8 EV will go on sale by 2025 and that it will be jointly built with Toyota. Maruti Suzuki YY8 will likely boast of a sleek exterior with sporty design elements. The range is expected to be 500+ km on a single charge.

Maruti Suzuki Five-door Jimny

Maruti will finally unveil the India-bound five-door Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023 on January 13. The iconic off-roader has grown in popularity in India ever since it was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020. The Jimny will directly compete with Mahindra Thar while offered with the 1.5L petrol engine.

MG City EV Concept

This radical EV will be MG’s showstopper at the event. This EV concept is essentially based on the Wuling Air EV that’s already on sale in Indonesia. MG is reportedly planning to tout the City EV as a hassle-free commuter. Going be to the smallest all-electric model in the Indian market, it will boast of a 200-250 km range on a single charge.

MG5 Estate and MG6 Sedan

MG will be showcasing their MG5 and MG6 vehicles to gauge customer interest. The MG5 is estate-wagon styled electric car powered by a 61kWh battery that offers an impressive range of around 400km. Its electric motor generates 156hp. This 5-seater EV is known for its practicality and tech-laden interior. Meanwhile, the MG6 is a sedan that comes with a 169hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The MG6 features the same exterior and interior that was seen on the pre-facelift ZS EV in India.

Toyota Corolla GR Hatchback

Toyota will showcase the Gazoo Racing (GR) Corolla hatchback at the Auto Expo 2023. The Corolla hatchback is a performance-specific car that boasts a single-scroll turbocharged 1.6-litre three-pot engine. This engine has beastly power figures of 304 bhp and 370Nm.

All in all, the Auto Expo 2023 is going to debut some exciting cars in the Indian market.

