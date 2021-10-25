Top 5 SUVs Coming to India Next Year - New Mahindra Scorpio, Maruti Suzuki YTB and More

The sea of SUVs in the Indian market has been striking evidence of the fact that Indians love tall cars. New automakers entering the Indian market have also tapped into the segment to create a presence at the onset. So as the trend shows no dip whatsoever we bring you five SUVs that are expected to be launched in India next year.

1) Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio

It has been quite some time since we started spotting test mules of the upcoming Scorpio on Indian roads. The launch, as we speculate, is expected to happen in the first half of 2022. The car is likely to be built on the same body-on-fram platform as the Thar, but reworked for the larger size. This will be alongside the same engine options as the Thar hinting at a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel unit tuned to output more.

2) New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The updated Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to debut in the first half of 2022. In its new generation, the SUV will be underpinned by an updated Heartect platform and is most likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the model on sale now. Toyota will rebadge the same offering as the next-gen Urban Cruiser in India.

3) Maruti YTB

Maruti Suzuki’s work on a new compact crossover fo the Indian market is not news. The car will be based on the Baleno hatchback and is currently internally codenamed as the YTB. The model will be placed a rung below the Vitara Breza in the portfolio. The car will take on offerings such as the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and the Tata Punch. The car is expected to debut sometime next year.

4) Jeep Meridian

Jeep India is also set to launch a 7-seater SUV in the Indian market. Word on the street s suggest that the car will be named as the Meridian, which will most likely be a three-row version of the Compass. Expect a few changes on the exterior as well as the interior. Media reports ahead of this have suggested that the car will be powered by a 200-PS 2.0-litre diesel engine that will be mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox, with mild-hybrid assistance.

5) Maruti-Toyota mid-size SUV

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have also combined forces to develop a midsize SUV for the Indian market, likely to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Recent reports suggest that the car will be assembled at Toyota’s facility near Bengaluru.

