Top 5 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars in India - XL6 Facelift, New Vitara Brezza and More

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Maruti Suzuki clarified that despite the supply chain issues, its market share has not eroded in the recent times. The manufacture is currently faced with a challenging 2.7 lakh pending orders. In addition to clear the load, the company also announced that it would be focussing on CNG vehicles at the moment with electric vehicles entering the lineup later in 2025. Hence, here is a list of cars from the house of Maruti Suzuki that will be launched this year in India.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift

In addition to the Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki is also planning on giving the XL6 a much needed facelift. In terms of cosmetics the car will get new ethos with redesigned elements including the headlight, side panels and tail section. The car will also come with a new 1.5-litre K12C engine and the new 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Also on offer would be a CNG option.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG

Maruti Suzuki will also be launching the CNG version of the Baleno in India. Considering that Toyota has already announced a CNG version of the Glanza, the launch of the former would be anytime soon. While we do not expect any changes in terms of cosmetics, the Baleno CNG will come little or no boot space to accommodate the CNG setup.

New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

We are very well aware of Maruti Suzuki’s next move with the Vitara Brezza. In its new avatar, the Vitara Brezza is expected to get a shot of changes including a revamped exterior and the interior. On the outside, the headlamps the tail lamps will be sleeker. On the inside, the car will get a new steering wheel, instrument cluster and a new infotainment system too. Aill also be powered by the new 1.5-litre K12C engine and the 6-speed automatic transmission. IN addition to this, the car will also come with new features like an electric sunroof, up to 6 airbags, SOS function, connected car features, a new infotainment system, heads-up display, 360-degree camera and much more.

Maruti Suzuki Mid-size SUV

It is no news that Maruti Suzuki is co-developing a new mid-size SUV with Toyota that will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the others. Both the Toyota’s iteration and that of Maruti Suzuki have been spotted together while they were on a test. At the moment, is calling it YFG. The SUVs will be based on Toyota’s DNGA platform which has been specifically developed for emerging markets. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre K12C engine but the manufacturer is expected to boost it by using a strong hybrid technology. Maruti Suzuki YFG is expected to be unveiled during the festive season of this year.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift

We know that the company is also working on a new generation of Alto 800. The hatchback has been spotted a couple of times while on a test and the exterior has been redone extensively. Some of the design elements do look like they are inspired by the original Maruti 800. As of now, not many details are known about the 2022 Alto 800. It should get launched after the mid-size SUV.

