Top 5 Winter Car Care and Maintenance Tips: Brakes, Tyres, Battery and More in Detail

The winter season has arrived with an increased risk of driving hazards that further accentuate accidents, particularly in areas with extreme cold. The majority of these accidents are due to poor visibility because of heavy fog and snowfall, but what individuals frequently overlook is the need to maintain and protect their vehicles throughout the winter. Here are some tips to make sure your car is well maintained this winter:

If you reside in an area where winters are prevalent, one of the most elementary yet crucial things to remember is the maintenance and timely service of your car. Get your car routinely serviced and don’t neglect repairing of any parts that are wearing out more quickly than they normally do. When a car’s parts are damaged or haven’t been serviced properly on time, there is a greater risk of a breakdown.

No matter the weather or the condition of the roads, braking is just another essential component that must be in place while driving. Therefore, have the brake pads inspected and replaced before they are entirely worn out, and, if necessary, grease the brake callipers.

Moving on from braking to tyres, before taking your car out for a spin, always check the condition of the tyres by looking out for cuts or bubbles along with tread abrasion. Use winter/ snow tyres if you live in the regions that see significant snowfall.

The battery of a vehicle is frequently impacted by cold weather. The cold temperature might impair the battery’s functioning and make it difficult to start the engine. Replace an outdated battery before winter arrives, and have all the wires and leads inspected. Since lower temperatures can cause fluids to become gummed up, the engine oil and coolant should also be examined and changed as necessary.

Keep your vehicle clean not only from inside but also on the outside, to avoid any setbacks when driving. Use warm water to wash the windscreen, side mirrors, and all lamp assemblies. However, if you reside in a high-altitude area, avoid using hot water to wash your car as it can cause the windscreen and glass components to crack.

