Top-Selling Cars in India During February 2022 - A Detailed List of Sales Figures

With the economy healing from the blows of COVID-19, the auto sector is also seeing a rise in sales. Despite the crunch created by the low availability of semi-conductors, the sales numbers are looking good for the Indian automakers.

In this article, we take a look at cars which have done well in February. As per the report by Carwale, here are 10 top-sellers in the auto sector.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift has surfaced as the bestselling vehicle across the country in the month of February. The car has topped the list despite experiencing a drop of five percent in overall sales when 2021 and 2022 are compared. The total units sold were 19,202.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The second position is bagged by Swift’s production line cousin, the Dzire, which has managed to sell 17,438 units in the month of February.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

With 18,728 units sold in the month of February, Wagon R has reached the third position. The car once enjoyed the top position.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The premium hatchback by India’s largest carmaker is widely loved. Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 12,570 units of Baleno in February.

Tata Nexon

Producing some of the safest cars in the Indian market, Tata vehicles are much in demand. The company managed to sell 12,259 units of Tata Nexon in February.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

One of the best LUVs out there, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was bought by 11,649 buyers in the month of February.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Having enjoyed the best seller position for many years, Maruti Suzuki Alto is now the seventh-best, with 11,551 units sold in the month of February.

Mahindra Bolero

Offering comfortability with the ruggedness that Mahindra’s production line boasts of, the Mahindra Bolero was the eighth best-selling car with a total of 11,045 units sold in February.

Hyundai Venue

One of the dominating brands in the compact-SUV category, Hyundai sold 10,212 units of the Venue. However, the car sales experienced a nine percent drop in sales when compared to last year.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Last but not least is the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, which is now available in the CNG option as well. The Maruti Suzuki sold 9,896 units in February.

