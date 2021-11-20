Toyota Belta Sedan, Based on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Spotted Ahead of India Launch

The Indian auto market will be flooded with new launches from carmakers, as almost all the major brands including Maruti, Mahindra, and also Toyota among others have something up their sleeves in the coming months. Amid the slew of releases lined up, the new Toyota Belta sedan was recently spotted sans camouflage.

For the unversed, the Belta sedan is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and will replace the Japanese auto giant’s discontinued Yaris model. Though there is no official confirmation from the company, the car is said to be launched later this year. The company has already started the production of its left-hand-drive model and the latest development confirms that the rebranded sedan will be sold in other international markets as well. Notably, the car will be the next product of the joint venture of Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Motors. So far, the JV of these two companies has jointly rolled out cars like Toyota Glanza (based on Maruti Baleno) and Toyota Urban Cruiser (Maruti Vitara Brezza).

The spied images, as reported by Team-BHP, do not feature any cosmetic changes and looks identical to the Ciaz. However, notable changes in the design of the model are limited to the badges, grille and wheel hub caps. Additionally, the upcoming sedan may receive new-gen features like a seven-inch infotainment system, LED headlamps and cruise control among others. Additional highlights of the new Belta include steering-mounted audio controls, keyless entry and a push-button start. Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and other features mark the safety features of the car.

The Belta will be powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine, that produces 103 BHP and 138 Nm and comes mated with either a five-speed manual or four-speed torque converter with automatic transmission. The car may be priced at Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) and the upcoming model will rival current sedans like Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Skoda Rapid.

