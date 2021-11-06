Toyota bZ4X Fully-Electric SUV Unveiled Globally - Here's Everything You Need to Know

Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed the bZ4X, its first-ever all-electric SUV. The crossover is the auto giant’s maiden bespoke EV and is its first model in the company’s bZ series which will host a range of new models in the impending future. The bZ moniker stands for ‘beyond Zero’ which reflects the company’s approach towards carbon neutrality. Toyota had earlier announced that it has a goal of having 40 per cent of its new vehicle sales be electrified by 2025 and nearly 70 per cent by 2035.

According to the information on the company’s website, the all-new bZ4X EV platform has been developed in collaboration with Subaru Corporation with an intent to equip the electric SUV with off-road performance capabilities as well. The EV sits on the Japanese automotive giant’s bespoke e-TNGA battery-electric vehicle platform and draws power from a 71.4kWh battery pack that is lodged underneath its floor. The battery’s placement also maximises chassis rigidity and interior space while also lowering the centre of gravity of the vehicle.

The all-new bZ4X is offered in two both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive (AWD) variants. The company also conveyed that its electric SUV will have a cruising range per charge which claims to be 500 km for the front-wheel-drive version and about 460 km for the AWD version. The former will be powered by a single 150 kW motor, that produces 201bhp and 265Nm of peak torque. While the latter features an 80 kW motor on each axle, that can push out 215bhp and 336Nm of torque.

Toyota also mentioned that the bZ4X’s DC fast charging speeds are limited to 150 kW, which allows it to charge 80 percent in 30 minutes. However, owners wanting to charge the EV at home can employ its 11 kW AC charger to get a full charge when it is connected to a compatible wall socket.

The exterior design of the bZ4X looks different from the concept version revealed earlier this year. The SUV features sleek DRLs and has a blacked-out grille section. Wheel arches play host to 20-inch alloy wheels and the arches along with front wings get a black finish. At the rear end, the windscreen meets the wraparound taillamps, which is connected together by a lightbar, giving the tailgate section a more exaggerated look.

The interiors are roomy, and customers can choose between a wing-shaped steering wheel or a conventional one. The new ‘wing shape’ steering employs a steer-by-wire system that the company calls One-motion grip. Toyota claims it will give drivers more legroom, improved driving position freedom and ease of entry and exit. The driver’s instrumentation is contained in a 7-inch TFT display which allows for OTA updates and also features touch-sensitive controls.

The electric SUV is expected to be first launched in Japan by mid-2022, though the company hasn’t specified when the model will hit dealers in other international markets.

