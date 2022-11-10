Toyota Glanza CNG Launched at Rs 8.43 Lakh in India, Returns Mileage of 30.61 km/kg

Toyota India has launched the CNG version of the Glanza hatchback at a starting price of Rs 8.43 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the country. Toyota Glanza CNG bookings have started across all the company authorized dealerships in India. To be available in S and G grades, it will come only with a manual transmission.

Toyota had launched the petrol-only Glanza hatchback few months back in the Indian market. The CNG version will carry the same 1197 cc K-Series petrol engine alongside a factory-fitted CNG kit. It will have power output of 76 bhp while returning a mileage of 30.61 km/kg. The engine will be linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

There will be no updates in the design and features of the hatchback and it will be identical to its petrol counterpart. Toyota Glanza CNG will lock horns with Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG, which was launched last week in India.

Expressing his delight at the occasion, Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Being a customer centric company, TKM believes in placing customer’s interest at the forefront. Our goal at Toyota has always been to serve the markets needs with a clear focus on customers’ aspirations, and by providing the most viable products and services to our customers."

