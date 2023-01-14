Toyota Hilux Extreme Off-Road Concept Showcased at Auto Expo 2023, Know Everything Here

The Auto Expo 2023 is seeing its share of facelifts, unveils and launches. Toyota too has joined the bandwagon by putting out a beast on display among others. Although the automobile giant has a couple of futuristic vehicles on display including the bZ4X, all eyes are fixated on the Hilux Extreme Off-road Concept. All red and too large to miss at the Auto Expo 2023, this monster is best suited for off-roading tracks.

Toyota has used a six-inch raise kit to improve the famous pickup’s already-high ground clearance for this concept model. Your distance from the ground is increased thanks to dedicated long-travel off-road suspension and specially designed control arms. A set of enormous 37-inch Radar Renegade R/T tough off-road competent tyres are offered with the concept.

Any seasoned off-roader will agree that your pickup’s four installed tyres are insufficient, so you also get two spares installed in the back. With the Hilux Extreme Off-Road Concept, you can be assured that it won’t run out of tyres. Once again, this pickup truck has plenty of tow hooks.

It receives an off-road-specific bumper with a roof rack, a snorkel, a winch, a bash plate, and auxiliary LED lights. A tough piece with a tow hitch has been installed in place of the traditional bumper at the back. The spare wheels occupy the entirety of the pickup’s luggage compartment, so the automaker gave the Extreme Off-road Hilux a roof rack to secure your stuff. The one on display at the Auto Expo 2023 is being used to store jerry cans.

A 2.8L diesel engine with 201 bhp and 500 Nm is available with the Toyota Hilux in India. Both a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission are available with the powerplant. It includes an electronic differential lock, a limited-slip differential, active traction control, and four-wheel drive system.

