Toyota Hilux Likely to Launch in India on January 23

India launch of Toyota's lifestyle truck, Hilux has been in the pipeline for quite some time now. The company began the dealership dispatches of the vehicle last month and if all goes well, the launch of Hilux could happen in the latter half of January. According to a report by TeamBHP, if the Omicron outbreak stays in check, Toyota could launch the Hilux on January 23.

While the vehicle was earlier speculated to be coming to India through the direct import route, the report claims that Toyota will import Hilux as semi-knocked down kits and assemble it in India. The pickup truck will be offered in just one variant. Based on Toyota's IMV-2 platform, the Hilux will come with a dual-cab model featuring projector lights that flank a large radiator grille. The spy images have confirmed the presence of alloy wheels and a sidestep on the vehicle.

Though the details of India-spec Hilux aren't available as yet, we expect it to be similar to the offering seen on the Innova Crysta and Fortuner.

The Hilux is likely to come packed with all modern safety and convenience features that include cruise control, ABS with EBD, multiple airbags, electronic stability control and much more. The vehicle will be powered by the 2.8-litre diesel engine that we have previously seen in the Fortuner Legender. The engine will be tuned to deliver an output of 201 BHP and 500 Nm of torque.

The Hilux will feature an all-wheel-drive system with a locking rear differential to improve traction control. The pick-up trucks could also sport Toyota's A-TRAC system. The A- TRAC or the Active Traction Control' system allows the vehicle to automatically detect and intervene when one or more wheels of the vehicle lose traction.

The system applies an automatic brake to the wheel that has lost traction and sends power to the wheel that has optimal traction.

While the final confirmation of the prices is still awaited, we expect it to be somewhere between Rs 25 and 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

