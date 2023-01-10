Toyota Hilux Pick-up Bookings Restart After Almost One Year, Price Stays Unchanged

Toyota India has re-started bookings for the Hilux pick-up in the country. The company had temporarily stopped accepting orders for the Hilux in February last year due to unprecedented demand. Toyota Hilux can be booked at the dealer outlets as well as online by the customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing – Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce that we have begun the bookings for Hilux – an iconic vehicle which has been accepted by generations world over. Our desire is to excite our customers with lifetime experiences to fulfil their aspiring needs by providing greater mobility choices."

Toyota Hilux was launched last year in the Indian market in three grades: 4×4 MT Standard, 4×4 MT High and 4×4 AT High. The pick-up truck was introduced in a price range of Rs 33.99-36.80 lakh (ex-showroom). It is already sold in more than 180 countries worldwide with sales surpassing 20 million units.

Based on the Innovative Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) platform, Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8L 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. It is the same platform (body-on frame chassis construction) that underpins the Fortuner SUV in India. The Hilux can be availed with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission. The 4×4 drive system comes as standard across the entire variant range.

It is equipped with multiple first-in-segment features such as Drive modes options (Power & Eco), Tire Angle Monitor & Front Parking Sensors. The pick-up has a water wading capacity of 700 mm. Some other comfort features include Leather Seats, Dual Zone Fully Automatic Temperature Control, Smart Entry, Auto Head Lamps and 8-inch infotainment table style screen with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.

As for safety, Toyota Hilux gets 7 Airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TC) Electronic Systems.

