Toyota Hilux Pick-up Truck Bookings Temporarily Suspended in India Due to Heavy Demand

Toyota Kirloskar Motors on Thursday said it has temporarily stopped bookings for its newly launched premium utility vehicle Hilux, considering various factors impacting the supply amid heavy demand for the model. While launching the model last month, the company had commenced bookings with deliveries expected to begin in April, but it didn’t announce the price. Noting that it has received an overwhelming response from customers for Hilux within a fortnight of its launch, a TKM spokesperson said,

“However, in light of various factors impacting our supply, we are unable to meet the heightened demand". The company further said, “We deeply regret our temporary halt of bookings for the Hilux with a view to avoiding any further inconvenience to our customers".

TKM said it will continue its best efforts to resume the Hilux bookings at the earliest possible opportunity, it added. The model is powered by a 2.8 diesel engine and comes with manual and automatic transmission options. It comes with a 4X4 drive and a water wading capacity of 700 mm, among other safety and convenience features.

