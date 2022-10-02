Toyota Hyryder Complete Variant-Wise Price List Unveiled, Here's All You Need to Know

Toyota has unveiled the Urban Cruiser Hyryder midsize SUV in India, with pricing varying from Rs 10.48 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Maruti Suzuki and Toyota partnered to develop the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a sibling of the previously released Grand Vitara. NeoDrive and Hybrid are the two main variations of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The NeoDrive is offered in E,S, G, and V trims, whereas the Hybrid is available in S,G, and V trims.

The prices for models with manual transmissions (MT) are as follows:

The E MT variant – Rs 10.48 lakh,

The S MT variant – Rs 12.28 lakh,

The GMT variant – Rs 14.34 lakh

The V MT variant – Rs 15.89 lakh

On the other hand, the pricing of the Automatic Transmission (AT) models is as follows:

The S AT variant – Rs 13.48 lakh,

The G AT variant – Rs 15.54 lakh

The V MT variant – Rs 17.09 lakh

LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, reclining back seats, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, and an air purifier are just a few of the features available on these versions.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine and 12-volt battery in the Toyota Hyryder NeoDrive produce 103 bhp of power and 136.8 Nm of torque. Both a 6-speed automatic and a 5-speed manual gearbox are attached to the powertrain. In addition, the manual transmission has an all-wheel-drive setup.

The Hyryder's most economical mild hybrid manual option starts at Rs 10.48 lakh, which is just Rs 3,000 more than the base trim of the Hyryder's badge-engineered sibling, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Knowing the vast range of variants and price points that they sell at, and given that Toyota has also released prices for the mild hybrid automatic trims, the compact SUV currently seems to be rather appealing.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder competes with the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and offers hybrid powertrains that are distinctive in the segment.

